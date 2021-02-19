Where Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Finished In All-Star Voting

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA announced its starters for its 2021 All-Star Game on Thursday, but no Boston Celtics were to be found.

Neither Jayson Tatum nor Jaylen Brown were named to a starting role despite their ongoing success this season. And they garnered mixed results from fans, players and media members.

Tatum finished fourth among fans for frontcourt candidates. He raked in 2,295,299 votes. Fans ranked Brown fifth among backcourt candidates with 1,401,416.

Players ranked Tatum fifth behind Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo. Brown was fifth among players, too.

The media, however, gave Brown major kudos with a second-place ranking. Tatum, meanwhile, was ranked fifth.