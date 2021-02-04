Which Team Will Win Super Bowl LV? Joe Theismann Shares His Take

Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about what makes a good quarterback.

So this year’s Super Bowl LV matchup between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs has him pretty amped up.

But which elite signal-caller does Theismann think will come out on top? The former quarterback offered his take Wednesday during an appearance with Yahoo! Finance.

“I like Kansas City,” Theismann said. “I think Patrick Mahomes will once against be the MVP — he or Travis Kelce. I think one of those two will the be MVP. I just think Patrick is magical when it comes to playing the position. And even though both of their starting tackles are out, I think he has the ability to make plays, and there’s so much speed on the offensive side of the ball.”

But Theismann knows better than to count out TB12.