Why Alex Verdugo Thinks Red Sox Are Better Fit For Him Than Dodgers

You could forgive Alex Verdugo if he was feeling a little torn right now.

Of course, Verdugo landed with the Boston Red Sox last year in the trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. And while Verdugo, personally, had a successful 2020 season, the Red Sox were one of the worst teams in baseball. The Dodgers won the World Series.

But it’s a new season, and the Red Sox are better positioned to be successful in 2021. No matter what, though, Verdugo is feeling like he’s in the right place with Boston.

“I’m happy for the (Dodgers), it’s a bittersweet moment because at the same time I want that ring,” Verdugo said Thursday over Zoom. “I want to be a champion, but I think things work out for a reason. And coming over here and being with Boston and being with the staff and the teammates and how I feel like I get along and I jell with the guys, I think the fit here is better, I think this is where I’m supposed to be. I think it’s just going to make it more special when we do get that ring and win it here.”

Because of the star power in Los Angeles, a case could be made that Verdugo’s situation is better in Boston purely because he has a chance to be “the guy.”

He figures to be a staple at the top of the Red Sox’s lineup this season, and unless they re-sign Jackie Bradley Jr., Verdugo all but certainly will be the Opening Day center fielder.

The 24-year-old hit .308 last season with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 2020.

