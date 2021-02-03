Why Bruins-Flyers Lake Tahoe Game Will Remind Brad Marchand Of Home

Brad Marchand probably will feel nostalgic when he takes the ice at Lake Tahoe.

The Boston Bruins left wing told reporters Tuesday the setting for the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game between the B’s and Philadelphia Flyers will resemble that of Beaver Lake in Glen Arbour, Nova Scotia, where he grew up and played countless games as a youngster.

“The back half of the lake didn’t have any houses on it, so there were a lot of trees,” Marchand said via Zoom, per NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika. “It’d be pretty special when it would rain and the entire lake would be frozen but there would be no snow on it. You could skate the entire thing.

“We did have the scenery, the trees in the background. Obviously, we didn’t have the mountains and that kind of view, but we had a great little spot that we could go out (on). It got cold early on there, so we had a lot of months there to play and to enjoy, so it was a lot of fun.”

The Bruins and Flyers will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 21 at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev.

The NHL has staged the 29 outdoors games that have taken place this century to darte at sports stadiums around North America. The Lake Tahoe games — the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche will play Feb. 20 — will stand out due to the picturesque backdrop.

While fans, staff and other players might be in awe, Marchand should feel right at home.

