Why Buccaneers Star Mike Evans Grew Up Not Liking Tom Brady

Tom Brady helped changed the trajectory of Mike Evans’ NFL career. Prior to Brady’s arrival in Tampa Bay, Evans never had reached the playoffs since arriving to the league in 2014.

But ironically enough, Evans grew up rooting against TB12.

The star wide receiver’s previous disliking of Brady apparently didn’t have anything to do with the future Hall of Famer himself, however. Evans simply used to be a big fan of Brady’s most noteworthy career rival.

“It’s great catching passes from the GOAT,” Evans told reporters Monday. “I never thought I would be able to get that opportunity. You know, when I was a kid, I grew up not liking Tom Brady because I was a Peyton Manning fan. Now, I’m the biggest Tom Brady fan. So, it’s great being able to catch the ball from him.”

.@MikeEvans13_ says he did not like @TomBrady growing up because he was a Peyton Manning fan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/97IyOW98o2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 1, 2021

Brady appeared to be one of the first people Evans embraced after Tampa Bay won the NFC Championship. The three-time Pro Bowl selection understandably was over the moon about the Bucs earning a trip to Super Bowl LV, which will be held at Raymond James Stadium, no less.

And if Tampa manages to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl champs, Evans surely will become an even bigger fan of Brady.

