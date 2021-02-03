Why ‘GOAT’ Tom Brady Hates His Most Commonly Used Nickname, QB Title

It must be tough for Tom Brady to hear any analysis about his incredible 20-year career.

Because Brady reportedly “hates” being called the “GOAT.” This nugget comes from Seth Wickersham’s latest story for ESPN on Brady’s mentality heading into Super Bowl LV.

Wickersham relayed a story from the 2019 season when Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson called Brady “The GOAT” after a Patriots loss.

“Brady’s eyes seemed to narrow, his lips pursed,” Wickersham wrote. “It was the last thing he wanted to hear, after a loss and in general. He hates it when people call him the greatest ever — maybe because it speaks to a kind of finality he’s not ready for yet, maybe because he simply doesn’t feel it. He has accomplished more than anyone else in his sport, yet he still feels like it isn’t enough.”

Brady has a chance to further cement his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time (sorry, Tom) when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the QB’s 10th championship appearance. Brady already has six Super Bowl rings. He’ll go for his seventh on Sunday.

Brady, 43, said this week that he could envision himself playing beyond the age of 45.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK