Why Can’t Bruins Beat Islanders This Season? Bruce Cassidy Weighs In

The Bruins have four regulation losses this season, three of which have come against the Islanders.

Boston dropped its Thursday night game against New York in ugly 7-2 fashion after the Isles exploded for five unanswered goals in the third period.

Nick Ritchie was pretty blunt after the game, noting the Bruins simply “fell apart” in the third.

And while it was more than just a rookie mistake by Trent Frederic in his own zone that led to the loss, Boston has had a problem beating the Islanders this season.

Could it be because their head coach is Barry Trotz? The same coach that manned the Washington Capitals while the B’s struggled against them?

Could be. But Bruce Cassidy offered up an explanation after the game.

“They beat us at our own a game little bit in terms of not beating yourself,” Cassidy said. “I thought tonight was a real good example. We beat ourselves in the third period, clearly. Give them credit, they capitalized on their opportunities. I think it was goals three, four and five that sort of put us behind. A little bit is on us trying to force things and not executing. … At the end of the day they found a way every time. …”

The head coach also noted his team didn’t have any urgency in the final 20 minutes, something “you normally don’t see with our club.”

The Bruins don’t have much time to dwell on the loss, though, as they remain in New York to take on the Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images