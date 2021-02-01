Why Matthew Stafford’s Lack Of Interest In Patriots Didn’t Surprise Boomer Esiason

The idea of leaving Detroit for New England apparently didn’t appeal to Matthew Stafford. In fact, the veteran quarterback reportedly was open to joining any team other than the Patriots.

This report might have come as a surprise to some. After all, a good chunk of players across the NFL probably would be interested in playing for arguably the greatest head coach in league history.

Stafford’s reported lack of interest in taking his talents to Foxboro didn’t shock Boomer Esiason, however.

“That doesn’t surprise me,” Esiason said Monday on “The Greg Hill Show.” as transcribed by WEEI. “There’s not too many people who really want to go all-in and play at a level that he probably couldn’t handle. If it’s true, that’s what my speculation would be. Whoever goes there knows what Tom Brady feels and why he left. I think we all understand why a bunch of guys probably opted out when they found out Tom wasn’t coming back.

“It’s not easy playing for Bill. Then again, it shouldn’t be easy. The game is hard. I have nothing but the greatest amount of respect for Bill Belichick. I know this: That at the age of 33, if I could have played for Bill Belichick, I would’ve in a heartbeat. …If that’s the case, then I wouldn’t want him as my quarterback anyway.”

Other factors might have dictated Stafford’s mindset as well. The Patriots currently feature arguably the worst pass-catching corps in all of football. Stafford also could want nothing to do with his former head coach Matt Patricia, who recently rejoined New England’s coaching staff after a pit stop in Detroit.

All told, the Patriots never were going to emerge victorious in the Stafford sweepstakes. Even if the 32-year-old was interested in New England, Belichick and Co. were going to be outbid by several of Stafford’s other suitors.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images