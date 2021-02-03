Why One Patriots Captain Is Rooting Hard For Tom Brady In Super Bowl LV

On Wednesday, Tom Brady said he’s received “incredible support” from folks in New England as he prepares for Super Bowl LV.

Among those supporters: Patriots defensive tackle and co-captain Lawrence Guy, who will be pulling for Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

“When you played with him for so long and understand the effort that he has given — man, you just want him to win another one, you know?” Guy said Wednesday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He did something that everybody thought he couldn’t do. … A lot of people had their doubts, but he was able to go to a different organization and play his butt off and make it all the way to the (Super Bowl).”

Guy played three seasons with Brady in New England (2017 to 2019), winning one Super Bowl and playing in another. In his eyes, the 43-year-old quarterback’s legacy — which already includes six Super Bowl titles — will serve as the model for all future NFL players.

“I want him to win on a personal note because the legacy he has left and is leaving is going to make future players try to strive to be better than him,” Guy said. “Everybody wants to be better than somebody else who’s trying to reach the same stature, but he’s setting the bar to a point where everybody that’s going to be a future quarterback, future player is like, ‘Hey, I want to reach to where he’s reached. I want to be a player like him. I want to try to play 20 years.’

“Stuff like that is what he’s leaving in the roots of this league that’s going to build so many future players to try to strive to be like that.”

Several other Patriots players, including Stephon Gilmore, Patrick Chung and Julian Edelman, have expressed their support for Brady on social media since the Buccaneers secured their spot in Super Bowl LV.

“Even all the guys I used to play with in New England — I have a lot of friends, I’ve heard from so many of my teammates, so many of my old coaches that are wishing me luck,” Brady said Wednesday. “It’s been really cool.”

