Why Patriots Have Nothing To Show For Reportedly Aggressive QB Pursuit

The Patriots reportedly have taken their pursuit of a new quarterback very seriously, but thus far their efforts have been fruitless.

Although some believe a Cam Newton reunion still could be in the cards, most expect New England to bring in a quarterback via trade, free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite the Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff no longer being available, there still are many quarterbacks seemingly available for the Patriots, should they be willing to pay the price tag.

But therein lies the rub: New England has found prices for quarterbacks to be out of whack this offseason, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Check out this excerpt from Howe’s column published Monday morning:

The New England Patriots have been aggressively perusing the quarterback trade market, but they have so far been thwarted by inflated prices in an offseason that is currently siding with the sellers.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots, in pursuit of an upgrade at the position, have had conversations regarding every potential trade target in the league, according to sources.

However, the demand outweighs the supply, and teams aren’t budging at this stage of the process for a couple of reasons. First, the trades of Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz have caused the prices to tilt out of control. The Rams acquired Stafford for two first-round picks, a third-rounder and quarterback Jared Goff. The Colts landed Wentz for a third-round pick and a conditional first- or second-rounder.

So, when will the Patriots, whom Howe reported as being committed to a “disciplined” approach, finally make a move?

Multiple reports indicate early March, perhaps even the first week of the month, as a potential opening for the Patriots strike. By the way: NFL free agency starts March 17.

