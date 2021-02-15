Why Patriots Reportedly Might Show Urgency In Adding New Quarterback

NESN Logo Sign In

All signs currently point toward the New England Patriots adding a quarterback this offseason.

Obviously, everyone wants to know who Bill Belichick will target as his team’s new signal-caller. However, equally as important is when the Patriots will pull the trigger on signing or trading for a quarterback.

ESPN reporter Mike Reiss on Monday morning offered some insight into New England’s planning. According to Reiss, the Patriots want to add a quarterback before March 17 (the start of NFL free agency) to help aid their recruitment of pass-catchers.

Here’s what Reiss said during Monday morning’s “Get Up” episode:

“There is one other thought from those around the situation: that timing is important for them to get a quarterback for the start of free agency, so if they’re out recruiting a top wide receiver or top tight end, that player knows who might be throwing them the football.”

Talking Patriots football on @GetUpESPN with @Espngreeny this morning — drilling down on the QB situation. pic.twitter.com/gA41oo49Os — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 15, 2021

So, Patriots fans probably can expect Belichick to welcome his new QB sometime within the next month. Furthermore, during a recent podcast, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard identified the first week of March as the Patriots’ targeted timeframe.

As for who the Patriots will land, your guess is as good as ours. Seemingly everyone has floated a potential reunion with Jimmy Garoppolo should the San Francisco 49ers go in a new direction. There also is the 2021 NFL Draft to consider, but it’s hard to envision a rookie quarterback enticing many star free agents.

And then there’s the question of whether any quarterbacks of note will want to join the Patriots. Matthew Stafford’s apparent rejection of New England is concerning, as is the current, unimpressive status of Belichick’s roster. By the end of this offseason, we’ll find out just how attractive of a destination the Patriots are without Tom Brady in the fold.

