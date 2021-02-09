Why Rays Tried Hard To Trade For Nick Pivetta Before Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

You’ll remember the Boston Red Sox got the trade deadline hot stove warmed up pretty early last season with their acquisition of Nick Pivetta and Conor Seabold.

On Aug. 21, 10 days ahead of the Aug. 31 trade deadline, the Red Sox sent relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman to the Philadelphia Phillies for Pivetta and Seabold.

Pivetta was considered a change of scenery guy who had pitched plenty in the big leagues, while Seabold was more the highly-touted prospect type.

But, interestingly, the Tampa Bay Rays had their eyes set on Pivetta, and were planning a hard push for him before the Red Sox got to him.

Reason being? They thought he could be the next Tyler Glasnow.