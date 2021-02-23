NESN Logo Sign In

What will Jarren Duran make of his big opportunity with the Boston Red Sox?

MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince on Saturday named the Red Sox outfielder Boston’s “most intriguing player” in spring training. Duran didn’t play competitive games in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season but he impressed Red Sox coaches during workouts and scrimmages and seasoned baseball observers during winter ball with his power at the plate and speed in the bases and on the field. Duran now has the spring-training chance to bolster his claim for the title of “future Red Sox center fielder.”

“Boston still has stars on its roster and made some effort to improve this winter, but there is still a feeling of transition around this team, and Duran, its No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has a clear path to the bigs this season on a team that has not (as of this writing) addressed the Jackie Bradley Jr. vacancy in center field,” Castrovince wrote. “Here is his chance to make an impression on Alex Cora and Co.”

Duran spent most of the 2019 season with Double-A Portland. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom expects the “exciting” Duran to reach Triple-A Worcester this season.

Minor-league players can boost their respective big-league prospects by impressing in spring training. Duran, 24, likely will have a shot of doing just that during camp and in exhibition games.