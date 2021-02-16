NESN Logo Sign In

Plenty of focus will be on the Boston Red Sox rotation in 2021 and for good reason.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield named the Red Sox rotation as the team’s biggest storyline at the start of spring training. Boston’s rotation was a problem in 2020, and Schoenfield believes manager Alex Cora will have to manage the pitching staff skillfully this year in order to boost Boston’s prospects for success.

“The return of Alex Cora as manager is an important story, and his primary task will be fixing the rotation,” Schoenfield wrote. “Without Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez in 2020, the Boston rotation churned through 16 starting pitchers in just 60 games. Perhaps not surprisingly, Boston allowed the highest OBP and second-highest slugging percentage.

“Sale will still be on the mend from Tommy John surgery, but Rodriguez has said he is 100 percent after battling coronavirus-related myocarditis. Keep an eye on rookie Tanner Houck, who looked great in three September starts (17 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 21 SO).”

When Boston’s pitchers and catchers will report for spring training Thursday, most expect Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez and Nathan Eovaldi to comprise the Red Sox rotation. Houck is among a few hurlers, who might swing between the rotation and bullpen this year.

Cora stressed in January completing the “puzzle” that is the Red Sox rotation requires patience. However, he also indicated the depth of the pitching staff encourages him, as he expects having options will be of utmost importance this season.

Cora is days away from beginning to determine the depth and quality of the pitching staff, and he needs no reminding from Schoenfield or anyone else plenty of eyes will be on that aspect of his team.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images