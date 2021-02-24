NESN Logo Sign In

You know the Boston Celtics are in a bad place when their most loyal fan is throwing his hands up in the air, disgusted with how the now below .500 team continues to play.

That’s just what Mike Gorman, the Celtics longtime play-by-play announcer, did Wednesday during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” radio show.

And you’ll quickly pick up on where he puts the biggest slices of blame pie.

“Let me start, I couldn’t be happier for Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown). I hope they’re named Co-MVPs of the game. The All-Star Game is a perfect showcase for those two guys because they have an abundance of individual skills and that’s what the All-Star Game is all about — individuals going 1-on-1 — and we know about going 1-on-1,” Gorman said of the station.

“Unfortunately, last time I looked, basketball is a team game, it’s not tennis, it’s a team game. And we are just playing like we met on the bus on the way over. It’s really sad to watch these guys right now.”

Gorman — again, who seemingly would take a bullet for the organization — didn’t stop there either.

“Now am I saying that Tatum and Brown are responsible for the Celtics’ current record? Yeah, I am. I really believe that to be the case. Because when you’re the best player on a team, you also get the glory and you also get the gas,” Gorman said. “You also have to lead by example.

“… This team needs to be more unselfish, and it needs to start at the top, and the top right now is Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and they need to respond. They can go have their weekend in Atlanta, they can go play (the All-Star Game). But when they come back to business here in Boston, they’ve got to start thinking about winning games and not about getting numbers.”

Gorman also seems to be on Team Brad, noting the Celtics “would be crazy” to get rid of the head coach despite the fact the team is 15-16 and has lost 13 of its last 20 games.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said much of the same during a later interview on the same radio station.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images