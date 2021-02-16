NESN Logo Sign In

Some good news emerged late Monday night.

Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl who was critically hurt in a car crash that involved former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, is awake, according to an update from Young’s GoFundMe.

“Ariel is awake,” her aunt posted.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, no longer is employed by the team.

The crash took place Feb. 4 when Britt Reid’s truck struck a car that had run out of gas and an SUV where Young was.

It’s still under investigation.

Young’s GoFundMe has raised over $480,000 as of Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images