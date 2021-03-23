NESN Logo Sign In

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Aaron Gordon coming to the Boston Celtics of late, and more fuel was added to that fire Monday night.

The Celtics reportedly were “engaged” in talks to acquire the Orlando Magic forward. Talks of Gordon coming to Boston are nothing new, and its interest in the 25-year-old was “serious” as the C’s look to bolster their roster.

Gordon certainly would help the Celtics as they make a push for the playoffs, and this latest report from Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith should make fans feel a bit optimistic about the forward.

“Aaron Gordon has put the Boston Celtics near the top of the list of teams he would like be traded to,” Smith reported Monday, citing sources. “Celtics and Magic remain engaged in trade talks. Boston has moved to Gordon as their primary target three days from the trade deadline.”

So, what would a guy like Gordon cost?