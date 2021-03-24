Aaron Gordon Detailed Why He Wants Trade From Magic

NESN Logo Sign In

The Orlando Magic must not be close to a deal on Aaron Gordon ahead of the NBA trade deadline, considering he started Tuesday night in a loss to the Nuggets.

That didn’t stop the forward from answering questions about why he wants to leave.

“There’s been times where I just expressed my frustration to management — frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we’ve been playing, how we’ve been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years,” Gordon said, via The Athletic’s Josh Robbins. “You know, it’s just my frustration kind of boiling over, I would say. I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me of frustration.”

Multiple teams have reached out to the Magic to try and acquire Gordon, with the Boston Celtics reportedly having serious interest and being frontrunners to land him. Apparently the feeling is mutual, and Boston his at the top of his list of preferred destinations.

The NBA trade deadline is March 25.