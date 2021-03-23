Aaron Gordon Rumors: NBA Insider Convinced Magic Will Trade Forward

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Gordon is the hot name on the NBA trade market, and it sure sounds like the Orlando Magic are keen on moving him.

The veteran forward has been linked to a few teams ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, namely the Boston Celtics. And during an appearance Tuesday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that he would be shocked if the Magic don’t move him.

For some reason, the Magic don’t think they need to rebuild, which is why it would take an absurd haul to pry Nikola Vucevic away from them. Thus, Gordon is their most tradeable asset, as is Evan Fournier for a team looking at rentals.

In 23 games this season, Gordon is averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. In addition to the Celtics, the 25-year-old has been linked to the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers.

