Aaron Gordon Reportedly Still In Play For Celtics After Evan Fournier Trade

Evan Fournier reportedly is set to join the Celtics and there’s at least a chance one of his longtime teammates follows him from Orlando to Boston.

It was reported Thursday — a little over three hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline — that the Celtics are finalizing a trade for Fournier. According to Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith, the reported Fournier deal does not preclude Boston from also trading for Aaron Gordon.

Per a source: Acquiring Evan Fournier doesn't take Boston out of the mix to trade for Aaron Gordon. Celtics and Magic are still engaged in discussions for Gordon. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 25, 2021

Smith followed up this report by claiming the Celtics and Magic might drag out the reported Fournier trade in hopes of making it a bigger deal. It’s unknown if this means Boston and/or Orlando is trying to include Gordon in the trade as well. But the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy on Thursday reported that if the Celtics are to acquire Gordon, it would be through a trade separate from the Fournier transaction.

Gordon is rumored to be “eager” for a trade to Boston, though the Denver Nuggets might have passed the Celtics as the frontrunner to land the versatile forward.

