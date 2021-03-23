NESN Logo Sign In

Buckle up, folks, it’s going to be a wild 72 hours involving the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Aaron Gordon.

The NBA trade deadline is March 25, and the Celtics reportedly have “serious” interest in the Magic forward.

The 25-year-old reportedly put the Celtics toward the top of his list of teams he’d like to be traded to. But it’s believed the Magic will take their negotiations until the deadline to get the best deal for Gordon.

We can’t blame the Magic, especially if they want to get what they’re asking for. And even though Boston and Orlando are discussing a trade possibility, Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith reported a deal between the two sides is not close.

“While Celtics and Magic are engaged in trade discussions on Aaron Gordon, they aren’t considered to be close at this time,” Smith tweeted, citing NBA sources. “Magic are still asking for a big return for Gordon and listening to offers from several other teams.”

Gordon certainly would help the .500 Celtics, but it appears a deal won’t get done before deadline day.

Still, anything can happen, and we’re sure these won’t be the last of the Gordon to the Celtics reports.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images