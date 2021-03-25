Aaron Gordon Rumors: Celtics, Magic Taking Trade Talks Into Thursday

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic will take this one down to the wire.

The two teams reportedly have been actively discussing potential trade scenarios for Aaron Gordon. And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, talks are expected to extend into Thursday.

Thursday, of course, is the NBA’s trade deadline. Teams have until 3 p.m. ET to make a move.

Wojnarowski seems fairly confident Gordon will have a new home in the NBA by Thursday afternoon. Trade talks for the star forward have heated up in recent days, with Boston emerging as one of the frontrunners.

One person the C’s reportedly are not willing to move for Gordon is Marcus Smart, who apparently has caught the eye of several teams as Boston looks to give its roster a boost by the trade deadline.

Instead, the team reportedly is willing to give up a first-round pick and one of its young players while trying to avoid including a second first-rounder in the deal. Boston’s interest in Gordon is said to be “very serious” but he won’t come cheap.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets reportedly also remain in the market for Gordon.

