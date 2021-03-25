Aaron Gordon Rumors: Magic Forward ‘Eager’ For Trade To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

As rumors emerge that Aaron Gordon might be rethinking his trade request, others are popping up indicating he would be more than happy to land with the Boston Celtics.

The C’s have been a rumored suitor for Gordon for days now. And with the NBA trade deadline set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported in the morning that Gordon is “eager” for a trade to Boston.

“Gordon remains eager to be traded to Boston, sources tell The Athletic. Gordon also would welcome a deal to Denver or Portland, according to sources, so Boston faces real competition to get a deal done by the NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.”

The Celtics and Orlando Magic reportedly have been hammering away at a deal and are taking talks into Thursday. There have been many iterations of the deal, including one that had Marcus Smart and two first-round picks heading to the Magic for Gordon and Evan Fournier. However, it appears Smart is off the table in trade talks as of now.

Gordon, a true power forward, could help give the Celtics some needed scoring, while also helping on the glass. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.6 points with 6.6 rebounds per game so far this season. He’s signed through 2021-22.

