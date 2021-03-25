AL Central Odds: Will White Sox Halt Division Title Drought In 2021?

NESN Logo Sign In

You have to go all the way back to 2008 for the last time the Chicago White Sox claimed a division championship.

This drought very well could come to a screeching halt in 2021.

The White Sox, who reached the playoffs as a Wild Card team in the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season, enter the upcoming campaign as the odds-on favorite to win the American League Central. Optimism should indeed be high for the South Siders, as they took a major step forward last year and put together a nice offseason, headlined by the additions of Lance Lynn and Liam Hendriks.

But Chicago probably will not coast to a division crown, as reflected by oddsmakers’ price for arguably the White Sox’s stiffest competition to claim the AL Central.

Here is a full run down of the AL Central title odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago White Sox -125

Minnesota Twins +140

Cleveland Indians +750

Kansas City Royals +4000

Detroit Tigers +5500

Although it’s tough to go against the White Sox winning the AL Central, they are not our pick for the best bet in the division.

Twins +140

As the old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The Twins won the AL Central in each of the last two seasons largely with the same core group intact, and we won’t see too many changes with Minnesota in 2021.

The Twins did suffer a few key offseason subtractions — Jake Odorizzi and Eddie Rosario chief among them — but those losses might be offset by a few mid-level, but nonetheless sound, additions. Newcomer Andrelton Simmons will provide stellar defense at shortstop and maybe even a little offense. Offense likely won’t be of any concern to first-year Twin Nelson Cruz, who seemingly will be launching baseballs into orbit into his 50s.

J.A. Happ probably is in the twilight years of his MLB career, but he likely still is capable of being a solid, back-end-of-the-rotation starter. Minnesota over the offseason also bolstered its bullpen in the form of Alex Colome, one of the better relief arms in the AL.

Expectations might be too high for the White Sox’s own good and first-year Chicago skipper Tony LaRussa potentially could encounter difficulties adjusting after a decade away from managing. Minnesota, meanwhile, has been there and done that, and while the Twins probably aren’t a true World Series threat in 2021, they’re good enough to rack up a third consecutive AL Central title.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images