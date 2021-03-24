NESN Logo Sign In

In two of the last three seasons, an American League East team has won the pennant and gone on to a World Series berth. Based on the odds, it looks like there’s a good chance of that happening again.

The New York Yankees are projected to be crowned the AL champions, and looking at betting prices placed by oddsmakers, they’re heavily favored to win the division, as well. The Rays, while a lovely story last season en route to a World Series berth, are expected to drop off with pitchers Blake Snell and Charlie Morton no longer in Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, look to be trying to take advantage of a small window after landing George Springer in the offseason. Rounding out the bottom two teams, according to bookmakers, are the Boston Red Sox, who almost certainly will be better than last year, and the Baltimore Orioles, who plan to continue their rebuild.

Here are the odds to win the AL East, per DraftKings SportsBook:

New York Yankees -200

Tampa Bay Rays +350

Toronto Blue Jays +350

Boston Red Sox +2000

Baltimore Orioles +5200

So, which team presents a bet with good value when looking at AL East odds?

Boston Red Sox +2000

We don’t think it’s possible for Boston to have another season like last year, and it wouldn’t be the first time the Red Sox went from worst to first.

Their depleted pitching staff has been replenished with Eduardo Rodriguez after COVID-19 complications kept him out all of 2020. And though Chris Sale won’t be back right away after getting Tommy John surgery last March, he could eventually return to a rotation that includes a healthy Nathan Eovaldi and newcomer Garrett Richards.

On offense, some, like J.D. Martinez, should snap out of their pandemic-season funk while Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers also seem poised for big season. Additionally, you won’t find many with the power potential that first baseman Bobby Dalbec has shown during spring training. Those contributors, along with manager Alex Cora back in the fold, certainly should boost the morale this season.

So, at the end of the day, they’re the Red Sox. They will never be irrelevant. And if you trust that, then there’s money to be made on intriguing 20-to-1 odds where a relatively modest bet has the potential for a huge payout.

What do you have to lose except for all of your money?

