Alex Cora Makes Blunt Declaration Ahead Of 2021 Red Sox Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2020 campaign was not a memorable one for the Boston Red Sox.

Injuries and losses piled up over the course of the truncated season, prompting the Red Sox to undergo a roster overhaul this offseason.

But in addition to the retooled roster — which included the additions of Kiké Hernández, Marwin Gonzalez and Hunter Renfroe, among others — the Red Sox brought back Alex Cora.

It was on Friday morning when Cora made a declaration that surely will please the fanbase.

“We will be better than last year. Let’s get that one out of the way,” Cora said.

It was no one’s fault that Boston’s 2020 campaign was so tumultuous. The Red Sox were down Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale before the season even started, and they couldn’t do much in free agency as they aimed to reset the luxury tax.

But it is a new year, and there is plenty of reason for optimism with this Red Sox team. The messaging, from Cora down to the players, is that this group has the potential to be special.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew West/The News-Press/USA TODAY Sports Images