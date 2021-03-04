Alex Ovechkin Fined For Spearing Trent Frederic In Groin

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Ovechkin got a call from the NHL for allowing Trent Frederic to get under his skin.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Thursday morning that Ovechkin had been fined $5,000 for spearing Frederic.

In the third period of the Washington Capitals’ eventual shootout win over the Boston Bruins, Ovechkin’s frustrations boiled over after Frederic targeted him all game. Ovechkin, after taking a few cross-checks from Frederic, speared the Bruins rookie in the groin.

Both received penalties — the Caps star for slashing and Frederic for cross-checking — but the former’s act, obviously, was far more egregious.

After the game, Frederic was widely applauded for his performance as the young forward continues to emphasize why he deserves to be a lineup mainstay.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images