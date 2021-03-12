Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Call Off Engagement

NESN Logo Sign In

Their wedding was put off twice. Now it’s being reported that it’s been canceled entirely.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly have ended their engagement and four-year relationship, Page Six reported Friday.

The former Major League Baseball star and pop star together tried to buy the New York Mets, and found an ownership group to go in on the endeavor with before the team ultimately was purchased by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen.

Neither party has publicly commented on the breakup, so everything else is just rumor or speculation. However, it should be noted Rodriguez was linked to a reality television star last month, and Page Six also reported those embarrassing rumors ultimately are what ended the relationship.

Rodriguez certainly has done a complete 180 in terms of his public perception, post steroid suspension. But if his latest scandal proves true, that’s a tough look.

Innocent until proven guilty, but imagine cheating on JLo?

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images