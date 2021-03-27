NBA Rumors: Celtics, Lakers ‘Strongest Contenders’ For Andre Drummond

NESN Logo Sign In

Andre Drummond is among the biggest names on the buyout market, and apparently competition to sign the ex-Cleveland Cavalier is fierce between two NBA rivals.

“The Knicks are not at the forefront of the chase for Andre Drummond, league sources say, with three defensive-minded centers on the roster and with no clear starting spot to pitch,” Marc Stein of The New York Times reported on Saturday. “The Lakers and the Celtics are believed to be the strongest contenders for Drummond.”

Going back to Friday evening, one day after the NBA trade deadline, reports indicated that the Celtics were still looking to tinker with the lineup on the buyout market.

We’ll see if the big man fits into that.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images