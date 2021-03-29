Arkansas Vs. Baylor Live Stream: Watch Elite Eight Game Online, On TV

A trip to the Final Four is on the line Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Baylor, the top seed in the South Region, will square off third-seeded Arkansas in the regional final. Arkansas reached this game via wins over Colgate, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts, while Baylor defeated Hartford, Wisconsin and Villanova in the first three rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Who will punch their ticket to the Final Four? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Arkansas-Baylor online and on TV:

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | CBS All-Access

