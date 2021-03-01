At Least Nine Actual Punches Landed In Wild ECHL Goalie Fight

NESN Logo Sign In

On rare occasions, a goalie fight ends in something other than embarrassment for the participants. However, more often than not netminder dust-ups feature nothing but air-mailed punches, if any are thrown at all.

Well, a Sunday night ECHL game between the Utah Grizzlies and Wheeling Nailers produced a goalie fight that might go down as one of the best of all time.

The fight, which took place with nine seconds left in Wheeling’s 6-1 win over Utah, saw Nailers goalie Francois Brassard land at least seven actual punches. All told, somewhere between eight and 10 punches were exchanged between Brassard and Grizzlies netminder Kevin Carr.

Take a look:

I swear I'm a nice guy https://t.co/E6VS6Itug8 — François Brassard (@fbrass31) March 1, 2021

But wait, there’s more.

A fan captured Brassard’s hilarious celebration as he skated off the ice.

Nothing like a hard-earned Discount Double-Check.

Oh, and if you want to watch the brawl that led up to the Brassard-Carr fight, you can view the highlights in the tweet below:

Full game highlights, including full video of the brawl and the goalie fight:https://t.co/XSut0s77YX — Wheeling Nailers (@WheelingNailers) March 1, 2021

How to go viral on social media:



1- Have goalies fight each other

2- Post video of said fight

3- Sit back and enjoy



Thank you to the over 300,000 of you who watched the video! pic.twitter.com/iDKVEu27Ya — Wheeling Nailers (@WheelingNailers) March 1, 2021

Now, that was a heck of a lot more entertaining the goalie feistiness offered by the NHL over the weekend.

In case you missed it, here’s how St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Bennington behaved himself as he exited a game against the San Jose Sharks:

Things get heated as Jordan Binnington exits the game.

TV: FSMW

Stream: FSGO – https://t.co/qLg8tquQ1b#stlblues pic.twitter.com/7wilYqKTIe — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) February 28, 2021

Lame.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/WheelingNailers