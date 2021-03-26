Avalanche To Wear, Auction Special Jerseys For Boulder Shooting Victims

NESN Logo Sign In

The Colorado Avalanche are doing something special to help honor and support victims of the shooting in a Boulder supermarket Monday afternoon.

The team has announced its warmup jerseys for Thursday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Pepsi Center will be signed and auctioned off next week to help benefit the Colorado Heaing fund.

The Avs shared a sneak peek of the jerseys, which feature the phrase “Boulder Strong” on the back, prior to the game.

Take a look:

These special jerseys will be signed by players after warmups and auctioned off next week, with all proceeds benefitting the Colorado Healing Fund. #BoulderStrong #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/1IeuF2UE0u — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 25, 2021

Ten people were killed and several others were wounded in the shooting, according to CBS News.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Images