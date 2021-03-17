NESN Logo Sign In

The Seahawks someday might regret not accepting what the Bears reportedly offered for Russell Wilson.

Chicago reportedly made a strong run at the star quarterback before recently agreeing to a contract with Andy Dalton. The Seahawks, reportedly still unwilling to trade Wilson, denied the attempt.

And, according to Dan Patrick, the offer was substantial: three first-round picks; one third-round pick; and two starters.

“I don’t know who the starters are,” Patrick said during Wednesday’s “Dan Patrick Show” episode. “The source close to the Bears doesn’t know who the starters are. But that Seattle was interested but it comes down to (head coach) Pete Carroll making the decision.”

Watch Patrick offer further context in the video below: