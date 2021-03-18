Beau Allen Tweets Message To Patriots After Being Released

NESN Logo Sign In

Beau Allen is just happy to have received a chance with the New England Patriots.

The veteran defensive tackle was brought in by the Patriots last offseason to be a run-stopper, effectively serving the role vacated by Danny Shelton. However, injuries prevented him from ever playing a snap in a Patriots uniform, and he Allen was cut Thursday morning by the Pats.

Allen took to Twitter shortly after the news came down to offer his thanks to the organization.

“Thank you @patriots for the opportunity. I’m proud to say I never took the easy way out and did everything in my power to play this game I love,” Allen wrote. “Looking forward to seeing what else football has in store for me!”

The writing was on the wall for Allen when the Patriots reportedly added Davon Godchaux on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

Last year was the 29-year-old Allen’s seventh NFL season, having spent four campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s played 90 regular-season games and three postseason contests. Provided he’s healthy, a team in need of run defense depth likely would be open to bringing Allen in.

