Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal will be teammates Sunday.

Sure, it’s only for the NBA All-Star Game on Team LeBron, but it certainly will be fun to see two of the best share the floor together.

The two attended the same prep school in St. Louis, but never were teammates due to Beal being four years older than Tatum.

Now they’ll finally get that chance, something that Beal says is “a blessing.”

“That’s a blessing. We’ve never, never in my life been on the same team. We’ve always played one-on-one and competed against each other,” Beal told NBC Sports Washington after the Wizards’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers. “For us to share the floor for the first time in our life and be in the All-Star game together. That speaks volumes about his growth. I’m proud to share the floor with him.”

Tatum had a toucing reaction as well.

“I was excited. That’s what I was hoping for all along,” Tatum said in his own postgame media availability Thursday.

“Everybody knows how close we are, and the history that we have. It’s just really special moment. Two guys from the same high school, same neighborhood, kind of grew up together, starting in an All-Star game from St Louis. It don’t get no better than that.”

They’ll be tasked with guarding Jaylen Brown, who will represent Team Durant in the game, but Tatum isn’t quite looking forward to that.

The All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. ET.

