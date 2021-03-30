NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick on Tuesday chopped it up with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, and Twitter reacted exactly as you would expect.

The New England Patriots head coach, along with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, attended Alabama’s pro day, where quarterback Mac Jones was among multiple players who performed. Lynch, general manager of the 49ers, and Shanahan, San Francisco’s head coach, also were on hand.

As you surely have heard, the Patriots recently have been mentioned in numerous trade rumors centered around 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Those rumors fueled predictable Twitter reactions to photos of Belichick, McDaniels, Lynch and Shanahan.

Obviously, many of the reactions include eyeball emojis. Because of course.

Take a look: