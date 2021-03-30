NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins on Tuesday host the New Jersey Devils for the second time in three nights, but Boston is going to be looking a little different for Round 2.

Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo will be returning to the lineup for Tuesday’s game at TD Garden. Marchand missed the last two games due to a false positive test for COVID-19, while Carlo has not played since sustaining a concussion March 5.

With Marchand back and assuming his place on the first line left wing, the plan is for his temporary replacement, Trent Frederic, to go back down to the fourth line, where he’ll center Anton Blidh and Karson Kuhlman.

The B’s will keep the Nick Ritchie-David Krejci-Craig Smith and Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Zach Senyshyn middle six in tact. As a result, Jack Studnicka will be a healthy scratch.

On the back end, Carlo goes in and Steven Kampfer comes out. Carlo will reunite on the second pairing with Matt Grzelcyk, while Jeremy Lauzon will return to the top duo with Charlie McAvoy. Jakub Zboril and Connor Clifton will be the third pairing.