The Bruins on Tuesday host the New Jersey Devils for the second time in three nights, but Boston is going to be looking a little different for Round 2.
Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo will be returning to the lineup for Tuesday’s game at TD Garden. Marchand missed the last two games due to a false positive test for COVID-19, while Carlo has not played since sustaining a concussion March 5.
With Marchand back and assuming his place on the first line left wing, the plan is for his temporary replacement, Trent Frederic, to go back down to the fourth line, where he’ll center Anton Blidh and Karson Kuhlman.
The B’s will keep the Nick Ritchie-David Krejci-Craig Smith and Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Zach Senyshyn middle six in tact. As a result, Jack Studnicka will be a healthy scratch.
On the back end, Carlo goes in and Steven Kampfer comes out. Carlo will reunite on the second pairing with Matt Grzelcyk, while Jeremy Lauzon will return to the top duo with Charlie McAvoy. Jakub Zboril and Connor Clifton will be the third pairing.
Jaroslav Halak starts in net for the Bruins.
Here are the projected lines and pairings for Tuesday’s game between the Bruins and Devils:
BOSTON BRUINS (17-9-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Craig Smith
Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Zach Senyshyn
Anton Blidh–Trent Frederic–Karson Kuhlman
Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril–Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (13-16-4)
Janne Kuokkanen–Travis Zajac–Yegor Sharangovich
Jesper Bratt–Jack Hughes–Kyle Palmieri
Miles Wood–Pavel Zacha–Nicholas Merkley
Andreas Johnsson–Michael McLeod–Jesper Boqvist
Ty Smith–Damon Severson
Dmitry Kulikov–P.K. Subban
Ryan Murray–Sami Vatanen
Mackenzie Blackwood