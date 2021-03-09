Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines, Pairings

Jake DeBrusk will be a healthy scratch

It’s been tough sledding this season for Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk, and he’s now getting the chance to regroup.

DeBrusk will be a healthy scratch Tuesday night when the Bruins face the New York Islanders — a team Boston is winless against this season — at Nassau Coliseum.

With DeBrusk having posted one goal with four assists over 17 games this season, Cassidy found it best to shake things up with the forward group.

Jack Studnicka, who had been centering the fourth line, bumps up to the second line right wing spot. Sean Kuraly draws back into the lineup in his usual fourth line center spot.

There will be no changes for the Bruins on the back end.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for Boston on Tuesday. Tuukka Rask did not travel with the Bruins, so Dan Vladar will back up Halak.

Here are the expected lineups for Tuesday’s Bruins-Islanders game.

BOSTON BRUINS (13-6-3)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Jakub Zboril–Connor Clifton
Jarred Tinordi–Urho Vaakanainen

Jaroslav Halak

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (15-6-4)
Anders Lee–Mathew Barzal–Jordan Eberle
Anthony Beauvillier–Brock Nelson–Josh Bailey
Michael Dal Colle–J-G Pageau–Oliver Wahlstrom
Cal Clutterbuck–Casey Cizikas–Matt Martin

Adam Pelech–Ryan Pulock
Nick Leddy–Scott Mayfield
Andy Greene–Noah Dobson

Semyon Varlamov

