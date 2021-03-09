NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been tough sledding this season for Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk, and he’s now getting the chance to regroup.

DeBrusk will be a healthy scratch Tuesday night when the Bruins face the New York Islanders — a team Boston is winless against this season — at Nassau Coliseum.

With DeBrusk having posted one goal with four assists over 17 games this season, Cassidy found it best to shake things up with the forward group.

Jack Studnicka, who had been centering the fourth line, bumps up to the second line right wing spot. Sean Kuraly draws back into the lineup in his usual fourth line center spot.

There will be no changes for the Bruins on the back end.