Bill Belichick Breaks Silence As Patriots Announce 10 Free-Agent Signings

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged 10 roster additions for the first time Friday afternoon.

The Patriots officially announced they’ve signed the following players:

WR Nelson Agholor

DL Henry Anderson

WR Kendrick Bourne

ST Cody Davis

TE Hunter Henry

LB Matt Judon

OL Ted Karras

DB Jalen Mills

LB Kyle Van Noy

DE Deatrich Wise

The team previously announced they had acquired offensive tackle Trent Brown via trade, dealt away offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and re-signed defensive tackle Carl Davis.

“We are excited about the additions to our roster so far this year,” Belichick said in a statement. “Whether by trade, free agency or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense and special teams. It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season.”

The Patriots have yet to announce the additions of tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive tackles Davon Godchaux and Montravius Adams, kicker Nick Folk, center David Andrews, cornerback Justin Bethel, quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

The Patriots began their offseason splurge last week when they acquired Brown via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The spending frenzy continued on throughout this week with the latest addition of McMillan on Friday afternoon.

The Patriots might not yet be done. They could still use more help at quarterback, defensive tackle and running back. They also reportedly hosted Pro Bowl cornerback Desmond Trufant on a visit Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images