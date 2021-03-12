Bill Belichick Shaving Head Draws Funny Reaction From Devin McCourty

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick currently is sporting a new ‘do to support a great cause.

Belichick on Thursday took part in the “Saving by Shaving” initiative to support Boston Children’s Hospital. The Patriots head coach had his head shaved by New England linebacker Brandon King.

The Patriots’ official Instagram account shared footage of Belichick’s meeting with a buzzer. The video drew a pretty funny response from Devin McCourty, who wants to see his longtime coach receive an even tighter haircut.

“@_king205 (King) tell Bill it’s time join the Bald Gang @dharm26 (Duron Harmon) @rbrex34 (Rex Burkhead), @mccourtytwins (Jason McCourty) Slate (Matthew Slater)…we got @thatlguy (Lawrence Guy) and @sweetfeet (James White) joining the class of 2021 BALD GANG. 👨🏿‍🦲 👨🏼‍🦲👨🏽‍🦲👨🏾‍🦲👨🏻‍🦲-Dmac,” the veteran safety wrote in the post’s comment section.

We’re a little surprised Belichick didn’t lose more hair given how the Patriots’ 2020 season unfolded.

It’s safe to say the New England news that followed less than 24 hours after Belichick’s cut was a bit more significant than the Patriots coach ditching some hair. New England and quarterback Cam Newton on Friday reportedly agreed to a one-year deal for the 2021 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images