Bills GM Reveals Intriguing Details About Interest In Rob Gronkowski

Could you imagine Rob Gronkowski in a Buffalo Bills uniform?

It’s an image that likely would make New England Patriots fans cringe, but it wasn’t out of the picture this offseason.

Before Gronk inked his new-one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed Thursday that Buffalo checked in on the star tight end.

“We spoke to his rep about him… (but) we never made an official offer,” Beane told reporters Thursday, via NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

And why is that?