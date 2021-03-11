Blake Griffin Cites This Player As Biggest Recruiter Before Nets Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Brooklyn Nets’ roster just got a little deeper, and fans of the team can thank one of their biggest stars for that.

Blake Griffin signed with the Nets last Friday, shortly after the Detroit Pistons bought out the remainder of his previous contract. At least six teams were interested in the forward, but the Nets wound up winners of the sweepstakes.

And Wednesday, Griffin told reporters Kevin Durant was at the center of the recruitment, via The New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

Durant, of course, is notorious for attempting to recruit players. Rumors suggested this was the case before James Harden was traded to the Nets in January, with some reports dating as far back as November. (He denied that ever happened, though.)

Either way, Durant’s tactics were successful in convincing Griffin to take his talents to Brooklyn.

Griffin hopes to bring some energy at the four for the Nets. He knows the team could use a boost in that department and is excited to join forces with some of the biggest names in the NBA.

Neither Griffin nor Durant will play Thursday night’s game against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. But we’re sure we’ll see them make some magic together on the court soon.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images