Celtics Were Among Blake Griffin’s Target Teams Before Joining Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite their recent struggles, it looks like the Boston Celtics at least still are appealing to some.

At least that was the case for Blake Griffin.

The big man recently agreed to a buyout to get him out of his contract with the Detroit Pistons. He subsequently signed with the Brooklyn Nets, who were rumored to be his target destination.

A number of teams were interested, and the Celtics were said to be among them. Apparently the feeling was mutual, Griffin himself recently revealed in an interview on the podcast Pardon My Take.

“I will tell you some of the teams,” Griffin said. “I really liked Boston. I really liked Golden State. I really liked Portland. There was a few other teams. It was a tough decision, but ultimately I had to do what was best for me. And I think my ability to get a dunk.”

Griffin signed a one-year deal worth about $1.2 million with the Nets, but no use crying over spilled milk.

The Celtics have some serious issues that Griffin wouldn’t come close to fixing, anyway.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images