Blake Griffin Makes Debut With Nets Two Weeks After Inking New Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The time finally has arrived.

On March 7, Blake Griffin inked a deal with the Brooklyn Nets after the Detroit Pistons bought out his previous contract this winter.

Two weeks later, the star forward made his official debut against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center. And he wasted no time showing off.

Check it out:

WELCOME TO BROOKLYN, BLAKE pic.twitter.com/MA7jPMtg6c — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 21, 2021

Griffin spent two seasons with the Pistons. He averaged just 12 points and five rebounds in 20 games with Detroit this year.

Griffin played his last game for Detroit on Feb. 15 as he sought a trade or buyout. He wound up with the latter before signing his current contract with the Nets.

Despite his flashy start, Griffin collected just two rebounds and a block in the first half of the game. He is on a minutes restriction, though, and only played eight minutes before halftime.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images