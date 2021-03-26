Bo Burnham To Portray Celtics’ Larry Bird In New Lakers Drama On HBO

NESN Logo Sign In

The cast of HBO’s new Los Angeles Lakers-themed drama has been revealed, including those playing some of the team’s biggest adversaries.

Comedian Bo Burnham has been tapped to play Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird in Adam McKay’s latest project, according to Deadline. Michael Chiklis will take on the role of famed head coach Red Auerbach.

Burnham and Chiklis are Massachusetts natives.

The program — based on “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, And The Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty Of The 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman — will detail the lives of the 1980s Lakers both on and off the court. The Celtics, of course, were a thorn in L.A.’s side throughout the decade.

Other actors cast for the project include Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West and Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, per the report. Quincy Isaiah will portray Magic Johnson while Solomon Hughes will play Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.