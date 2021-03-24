Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk, Sean Kuraly Remain On COVID-19 List

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins still have two members on the NHL’s COVID-19 list.

Sean Kuraly and Jake DeBrusk remain on the list and won’t practice Thursday when Boston returns to Warrior Ice Arena.

Kuraly tested positive for the coronavirus last week. DeBrusk previously entered the league’s health and safety protocol, but missed just one game.

David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith did not appear on the list and presumably will practice.

The Bruins get back on the ice at 7 p.m. ET, and are slated to welcome the New York Islanders to TD Garden on Thursday night — the first time fans will be allowed inside since March 2020.

Boston hasn’t played since its 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images