Self Proclaimed ‘Masshole’ Brad Stevens Still Not Interested In Indiana Job

Brad Stevens apparently didn’t get his point across earlier in the week when he disputed rumors about him leaving the Boston Celtics to take a coaching job at Indiana.

So as college basketball fans on Twitter continued to try and speak that into existence, he had to find a more creative way to convey the message.

“I said it the other day, I’m not. And I tried to say it as clearly as I could,” Stevens told reporters Friday when asked about his interest in returning to college basketball to coach the flagship program in his home state.

“I hope they hire whoever they hire, and I hope they’re there for 20 years and kids feel like I did. But I’m not a kid anymore, I’m a 44-year-old Masshole. I swerved around others when I’m driving, I eat Dunkin Donuts and I root for the Patriots.”

Hopefully that sets the record straight once and for all, because Stevens was never going to leave the NBA for Indiana, despite the sentimental attachment.