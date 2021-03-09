NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Russell is a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Again.

The NBA legend most famously is remembered for his legendary playing career with the Boston Celtics that already had him enshrined in Springfield back in 1975.

Now, his accolades as a coach have him in consideration again.

Congratulations to #21HoopClass finalist Bill Russell, who became the first Black head coach in the @NBA and led the @celtics to back-to-back NBA Championships in 1968 and 1969. pic.twitter.com/FXnub0NFZS — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) March 9, 2021

Named the league’s first-ever Black head coach in 1966 with the Celtics, Russell tacked on two more titles to what he already had won as a player. He went on to coach the Seattle Supersonics and Sacramento Kings, as well, for a career coaching record of .540 and .557 in the playoffs.

He joins another Celtics champion, Paul Pierce, who was named a Hoophall finalist as a player Tuesday as well.

Other finalists also include Chris Bosh, Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway, Marques Johnson, Rick Adelman, Leta Andrews, Yolanda Griffith, Marianne Stanley, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber and Jay Wright.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images