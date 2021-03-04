Celtics Have ‘No Big Concern’ With Jaylen Brown Playing In All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans have been loud and clear about their apprehensions with Jaylen Brown playing in the NBA All-Star Game.

Receiving the honor for the first time in his career, the 24-year-old guard is excited to return to the Atlanta area — where he’s from — for the significant milestone.

But with Brown missing a handful of games this season due to knee tendonitis, concerns have been raised about him participating in the festivities. Perhaps it’s déjà vu from watching what happened with Kemba Walker last year.

With one game between them and the All-Star break, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens tried to ease any worry about how Brown playing.

“He feels really good. He feels really good, that’s encouraging,” Stevens said ahead of Boston’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

“Again, I think this is one of those things that’s going to be, you know, probably a very rare occasional flare up, but has to be managed. And so you saw that flare up this weekend,” he added. “And as you see across the league I think a lot of people are have missed games in this past week. And I think that’s largely due to the density of the last month, right?”

In addition to all that, Brown and teammate Jayson Tatum have had to take on a lot more responsibility this year, as the Celtics have had to perpetually play shorthanded thus far.

Tatum will be All-Star Game’s starting rotation, setting franchise history for Boston after making his second roster. Both he and Brown evidently have Stevens’ blessing to play and have a good time.

“As far as going into the weekend, there’s no big concern with either of those guys,” Stevens said. “I mean I think at the end of the day, you know, one game in the middle of a week will be nothing compared to what they’ve been through, certainly over the last, the bubble, plus a short offseason plus really ramping up, and then playing the dense schedule that we played.”

Ultimately, it’s up to the players. And the wing duo both will be participating in the 3-Point Contest, though Brown did turn down an invite for the Dunk Contest.

The All-Star Game tips off March 7.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images