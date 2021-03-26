Boston Pride Advance To Isobel Cup Final With Win Vs. Toronto Six

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Pride are on their way to the Isobel Cup Final.

The Pride earned a 6-2 victory over the top-seeded Toronto Six on Friday night at Warrior Ice Arena in a win-or-go-home semifinal game.

Boston opened the scoring in the first period when Tereza Vanisova buried one after getting denied earlier in the frame on a shot from the slot. She had plenty of good looks in the Lake Placid bubble, too, so it only was a matter of time before she picked up her first NWHL goal.

This is an appreciation post for @VanisovaTereza and her first NWHL goal 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AW9xsxqolm — Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) March 26, 2021

Captain Jillian Dempsey doubled the lead less than a minute later when she batted the puck by Elaine Chuli.

Toronto did pull within one before the period came to a close thanks to Breanne Wilson-Bennett, but the Six went into first intermission down 2-1.

The Pride opened up their lead to three when Mallory Souliotis and McKenna Brand scored 31 seconds apart to make it a 4-1 game in the second period.

Tito and Gordie’s mom with the rocket shot 🥵 @yourpalMAL9 pic.twitter.com/hQ092Egz9U — Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) March 26, 2021

Rookie Sammy Davis, who was drafted No. 1 overall by Boston after trading with Toronto for the pick, made it 5-1 3:57 into the third with a low-shot goal that beat Chuli five-hole from an incredibly tough angle.

Mary Parker decided to get in on the fun with a goal of her own after a slick pass from Lauren Kelly helped put the Pride up, 6-1.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis made her performance a multi-point one when she got one back for Toronto with about eight minutes to go in the game.

The revenge tour continues Saturday night for the Pride when they take on the winner of the Minnesota Whitecaps-Connecticut Whale semifinal.

Puck drop from Warrior Ice Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Michelle Jay/Boston Pride Team Photographer